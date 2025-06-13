RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Biohaven Ltd [BHVN] – find out why.

Biohaven Ltd [NYSE: BHVN] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.1.

The one-year BHVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.21. The average equity rating for BHVN stock is currently 1.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Biohaven Ltd [BHVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHVN shares is $54.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Biohaven Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2025, representing the official price target for Biohaven Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BHVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biohaven Ltd is set at 1.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

BHVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Biohaven Ltd [BHVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.77. With this latest performance, BHVN shares dropped by -20.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.53% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Biohaven Ltd Fundamentals:

Biohaven Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

BHVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biohaven Ltd go to 17.19%.

Biohaven Ltd [BHVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BHVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7.27 million shares, which is approximately 8.2855%. STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, holding 6.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$224.94 million in BHVN stocks shares; and STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $$214.15 million in BHVN stock with ownership which is approximately 7.0298%.