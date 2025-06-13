Raymond James slashes price target on Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] – find out why.

Apollo Global Management Inc [NYSE: APO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.01%.

Over the last 12 months, APO stock rose by 16.28%. The one-year Apollo Global Management Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.29. The average equity rating for APO stock is currently 1.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $78.93 billion, with 570.43 million shares outstanding and 402.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, APO stock reached a trading volume of 3247365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apollo Global Management Inc [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $157.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $139, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.07.

APO Stock Performance Analysis:

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.01. With this latest performance, APO shares dropped by -4.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.28% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Apollo Global Management Inc Fundamentals:

Apollo Global Management Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.07 and a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

APO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc go to 14.43%.

Apollo Global Management Inc [APO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41.25 million shares, which is approximately 7.0259%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31.48 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.72 billion in APO stocks shares.