Public Service Enterprise Group Inc [PEG] moved up 0.93: Why It’s Important

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc [NYSE: PEG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.93% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.17%.

Over the last 12 months, PEG stock rose by 11.06%. The one-year Public Service Enterprise Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.83. The average equity rating for PEG stock is currently 2.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.70 billion, with 499.00 million shares outstanding and 498.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, PEG stock reached a trading volume of 3355994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $87.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $88 to $84. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2025, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

PEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc [PEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, PEG shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.06% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Fundamentals:

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.65 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

PEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc go to 7.86%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc [PEG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 59.89 million shares, which is approximately 12.0265%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 53.17 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$3.92 billion in PEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.99 billion in PEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4234%.