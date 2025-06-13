PPL Corp [PPL] is 5.91% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PPL Corp [NYSE: PPL] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $34.38.

PPL Corp stock has also gained 0.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has inclined by 0.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.71% and gained 5.91% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $25.42 billion, with 739.07 million shares outstanding and 738.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 4639428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corp [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $38.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for PPL Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2024, representing the official price target for PPL Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corp is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corp [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.09% in the past year of trading.

PPL Corp [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PPL Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.68 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corp [PPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corp go to 7.42%.

PPL Corp [PPL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93.25 million shares, which is approximately 12.6395%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 58.69 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.62 billion in PPL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$969.36 million in PPL stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7087%.