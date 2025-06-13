Polyrizon Ltd [PLRZ] Stock trading around $1.07 per share: What’s Next?

Polyrizon Ltd [NASDAQ: PLRZ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 33.75% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.42%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.70 million, with 4.19 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, PLRZ stock reached a trading volume of 50556683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Polyrizon Ltd [PLRZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Polyrizon Ltd is set at 10.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

PLRZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Polyrizon Ltd [PLRZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.42. With this latest performance, PLRZ shares dropped by -84.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.58% over the last 6 months.

Insight into Polyrizon Ltd Fundamentals:

Polyrizon Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.16 and a Current Ratio set at 10.16.

Polyrizon Ltd [PLRZ] Institutonal Ownership Details