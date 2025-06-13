Pivotal Research Group slashes price target on Roku Inc [ROKU] – find out why.

Roku Inc [NASDAQ: ROKU] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -4.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $76.75.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3661378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Roku Inc stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.28%.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $11.26 billion, with 129.53 million shares outstanding and 128.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 3661378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $86.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Roku Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Redburn Atlantic analysts kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 59.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.74.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.60% in the past year of trading.

Roku Inc [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roku Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.74 and a Current Ratio set at 2.86.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc [ROKU]

The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14.33 million shares, which is approximately 9.925%. ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 12.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$762.1 million in ROKU stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $$720.25 million in ROKU stock with ownership which is approximately 8.3264%.