Philip Morris International Inc [PM] Revenue clocked in at $38.18 billion, up 52.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] gained 0.40% or 0.73 points to close at $184.10 with a heavy trading volume of 5615260 shares.

The daily chart for PM points out that the company has recorded 43.03% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, PM reached to a volume of 5615260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $183.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2025, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.57% in the past year of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.79.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 11.26%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 137.2 million shares, which is approximately 8.8232%. CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 115.57 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$11.71 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $$10.03 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 6.3651%.