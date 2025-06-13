Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain 8.63% so far this year. What now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc [NASDAQ: PANW] gained 1.69% on the last trading session, reaching $197.67 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.35M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 4156411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $214.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Roth Capital have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PANW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 43.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for PANW stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.92% in the past year of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Palo Alto Networks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc go to 14.08%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Palo Alto Networks Inc [PANW]

The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29.5 million shares, which is approximately 9.2422%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 25.01 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.48 billion in PANW stocks shares