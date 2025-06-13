Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -58.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Palisade Bio Inc [NASDAQ: PALI] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.69.

Palisade Bio Inc stock has also gained 1.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PALI stock has declined by -24.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.09% and lost -58.18% year-on date.

The market cap for PALI stock reached $3.31 million, with 4.80 million shares outstanding and 4.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.15K shares, PALI reached a trading volume of 3194003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

PALI stock trade performance evaluation

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, PALI shares dropped by -5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.03% in the past year of trading.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Palisade Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.81 and a Current Ratio set at 2.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palisade Bio Inc [PALI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PALI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palisade Bio Inc go to 55.06%.

Palisade Bio Inc [PALI]: Institutional Ownership