Oneok Inc [OKE] fell -17.68% so far this year. What now?

Oneok Inc [NYSE: OKE] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $82.65.

Oneok Inc stock has also gained 1.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OKE stock has declined by -11.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.38% and lost -17.68% year-on date.

The market cap for OKE stock reached $51.63 billion, with 624.63 million shares outstanding and 623.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 4512217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oneok Inc [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $105.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Oneok Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2025, representing the official price target for Oneok Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oneok Inc is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

OKE stock trade performance evaluation

Oneok Inc [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Oneok Inc [OKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oneok Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oneok Inc [OKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oneok Inc go to 9.92%.

Oneok Inc [OKE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69.31 million shares, which is approximately 11.8552%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 50.86 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.15 billion in OKE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.21 billion in OKE stock with ownership which is approximately 6.7425%.