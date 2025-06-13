Oncolytics Biotech, Inc [ONCY] fell -36.87% so far this year. What now?

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc [NASDAQ: ONCY] closed the trading session at $0.58.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.87 percent and weekly performance of 73.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 558.13K shares, ONCY reached to a volume of 3728251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oncolytics Biotech, Inc [ONCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCY shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCY stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

ONCY stock trade performance evaluation

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc [ONCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.35. With this latest performance, ONCY shares gained by 8.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.44% in the past year of trading.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc [ONCY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc [ONCY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncolytics Biotech, Inc go to 6.60%.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc [ONCY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ONCY stocks are: INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 0.2 million shares, which is approximately 0.2607%. SEEDS INVESTOR LLC, holding 0.19 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.19 million in ONCY stocks shares; and SEEDS INVESTOR LLC, currently with $$0.14 million in ONCY stock with ownership which is approximately 0.182%.