Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX] Stock trading around $1.24 per share: What’s Next?

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [NASDAQ: OMEX] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.24.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc stock has also gained 31.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OMEX stock has inclined by 220.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 195.24% and gained 72.22% year-on date.

The market cap for OMEX stock reached $38.86 million, with 29.16 million shares outstanding and 27.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.03M shares, OMEX reached a trading volume of 5308368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OMEX shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OMEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for OMEX in the course of the last twelve months was 155.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.13.

OMEX stock trade performance evaluation

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.41. With this latest performance, OMEX shares gained by 29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 195.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.78% in the past year of trading.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.13 and a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc [OMEX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OMEX stocks are: FOURWORLD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3.03 million shares, which is approximately 14.7929%. TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP, holding 1.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$5.62 million in OMEX stocks shares; and TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP, currently with $$4.17 million in OMEX stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1764%.