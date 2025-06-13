NiSource Inc [NI] Revenue clocked in at $5.93 billion, up 8.57% YTD: What’s Next?

NiSource Inc [NYSE: NI] closed the trading session at $39.91.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.57 percent and weekly performance of 2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, NI reached to a volume of 3664166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $43.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.61. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NiSource Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2024, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.38% in the past year of trading.

NiSource Inc [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NiSource Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.52.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc go to 7.30%.

NiSource Inc [NI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55.64 million shares, which is approximately 12.4062%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 42.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.24 billion in NI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$617.8 million in NI stock with ownership which is approximately 4.7812%.