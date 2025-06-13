NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF] is -97.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NASDAQ: NIVF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.60% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -22.17%.

Over the last 12 months, NIVF stock dropped by -99.24%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.31 million, with 0.73 million shares outstanding and 0.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, NIVF stock reached a trading volume of 15607530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

NIVF Stock Performance Analysis:

NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.17. With this latest performance, NIVF shares dropped by -46.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.24% in the past year of trading.

Insight into NewGenIvf Group Ltd Fundamentals:

NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

NewGenIvf Group Ltd [NIVF] Institutonal Ownership Details

