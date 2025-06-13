New Era Helium Inc [NEHC] is -89.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

New Era Helium Inc [NASDAQ: NEHC] traded at a high onThursday, posting a 21.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.60.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 203722430 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Era Helium Inc stands at 11.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.22%.

The market cap for NEHC stock reached $8.70 million, with 13.95 million shares outstanding and 6.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 473.34K shares, NEHC reached a trading volume of 203722430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Era Helium Inc [NEHC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Era Helium Inc is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.06.

How has NEHC stock performed recently?

New Era Helium Inc [NEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, NEHC shares dropped by -16.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.34% in the past year of trading.

New Era Helium Inc [NEHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

New Era Helium Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Insider trade positions for New Era Helium Inc [NEHC]