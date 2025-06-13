National Bank Financial slashes price target on Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA] – find out why.

Perpetua Resources Corp [NASDAQ: PPTA] loss -20.44% or -3.37 points to close at $13.12 with a heavy trading volume of 11305333 shares.

The daily chart for PPTA points out that the company has recorded 7.63% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, PPTA reached to a volume of 11305333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPTA shares is $20.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Perpetua Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Perpetua Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on PPTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perpetua Resources Corp is set at 1.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for PPTA stock

Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.14. With this latest performance, PPTA shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.23% in the past year of trading.

Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Perpetua Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.95 and a Current Ratio set at 5.95.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Perpetua Resources Corp [PPTA]

The top three institutional holders of PPTA stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 24.77 million shares, which is approximately 38.3969%. KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 5.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.33 million in PPTA stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $24.19 million in PPTA stock with ownership which is approximately 7.2333%.