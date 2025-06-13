Morgan Stanley lifts Carvana Co [CVNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carvana Co [NYSE: CVNA] closed the trading session at $318.95.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.84 percent and weekly performance of -7.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 91.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, CVNA reached to a volume of 4732681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carvana Co [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $312.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carvana Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2025, representing the official price target for Carvana Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $277, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on CVNA stock. On January 07, 2025, analysts increased their price target for CVNA shares from 270 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co is set at 13.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVNA in the course of the last twelve months was 71.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CVNA stock trade performance evaluation

Carvana Co [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.09. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.19% in the past year of trading.

Carvana Co [CVNA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carvana Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carvana Co [CVNA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carvana Co go to 56.09%.

Carvana Co [CVNA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12.05 million shares, which is approximately 10.1349%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.28 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$840.66 million in CVNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.4914%.