Market cap of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH] reaches 13.01M – now what?

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: TDTH] slipped around -0.1 points onThursday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, down -30.29%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, TDTH reached a trading volume of 44973309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.18.

How has TDTH stock performed recently?

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.25. With this latest performance, TDTH shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.90% over the last 6 months.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Insider trade positions for Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH]