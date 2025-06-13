Market cap of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH] reaches 13.01M – now what?

GFAI Stock

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [NASDAQ: TDTH] slipped around -0.1 points onThursday, while shares priced at $0.22 at the close of the session, down -30.29%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, TDTH reached a trading volume of 44973309 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.18.

How has TDTH stock performed recently?

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.25. With this latest performance, TDTH shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.90% over the last 6 months.

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Insider trade positions for Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR [TDTH]

  • Tags: NASDAQ:TDTH, TDTH, TDTH stock, Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ADR

Most Popular

Related Posts

Copyright © 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

The DBT News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.