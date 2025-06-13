Market cap of Telus Corp [TU] reaches 24.80B – now what?

Telus Corp [NYSE: TU] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $16.26.

Telus Corp stock has also loss -0.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TU stock has inclined by 8.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.24% and gained 19.91% year-on date.

The market cap for TU stock reached $24.80 billion, with 1.52 billion shares outstanding and 1.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, TU reached a trading volume of 3192473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telus Corp [TU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $16.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 2.26. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Telus Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Telus Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telus Corp is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

TU stock trade performance evaluation

Telus Corp [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, TU shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.06% in the past year of trading.

Telus Corp [TU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telus Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telus Corp [TU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telus Corp go to 7.71%.

Telus Corp [TU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 155.27 million shares, which is approximately 10.2152%. BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 67.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.08 billion in TU stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $$635.45 million in TU stock with ownership which is approximately 2.7613%.