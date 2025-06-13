Market cap of Shineco Inc [SISI] reaches 6.59M – now what?

Shineco Inc [NASDAQ: SISI] loss -30.18% on the last trading session, reaching $0.32 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, SISI reached a trading volume of 5227206 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shineco Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SISI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SISI stock

Shineco Inc [SISI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.56. With this latest performance, SISI shares dropped by -54.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.60% in the past year of trading.

Shineco Inc [SISI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Shineco Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.72.

