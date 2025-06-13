Market cap of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] reaches 3.67B – now what?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SRPT] traded at a low onThursday, posting a -1.32 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.31.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3191307 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for SRPT stock reached $3.67 billion, with 98.25 million shares outstanding and 93.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, SRPT reached a trading volume of 3191307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $96.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

How has SRPT stock performed recently?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, SRPT shares gained by 3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.57% in the past year of trading.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.46 and a Current Ratio set at 4.02.

Earnings analysis for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc go to 60.51%.

Insider trade positions for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc [SRPT]

The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10.32 million shares, which is approximately 10.9117%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9.04 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$1.43 billion in SRPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$682.69 million in SRPT stock with ownership which is approximately 4.5666%.