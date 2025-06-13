Market cap of Sagimet Biosciences Inc [SGMT] reaches 264.11M – now what?

Sagimet Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: SGMT] jumped around 2.42 points onThursday, while shares priced at $8.61 at the close of the session, up 39.10%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, SGMT reached a trading volume of 9066598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sagimet Biosciences Inc [SGMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMT shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Sagimet Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2024, representing the official price target for Sagimet Biosciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $6, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SGMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sagimet Biosciences Inc is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71.

How has SGMT stock performed recently?

Sagimet Biosciences Inc [SGMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.13. With this latest performance, SGMT shares gained by 170.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.43% in the past year of trading.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc [SGMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.26 and a Current Ratio set at 20.26.

Insider trade positions for Sagimet Biosciences Inc [SGMT]

The top three institutional holders of SGMT stocks are: POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 2.37 million shares, which is approximately 7.414%. NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2.0 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$6.84 million in SGMT stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $$5.72 million in SGMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.245%.