Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] reaches 2.58M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: MULN] slipped around -1.56 points onThursday, while shares priced at $3.23 at the close of the session, down -32.57%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 5002198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc is set at 228.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.17. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -80.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -100.00% in the past year of trading.

Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.07 and a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc [MULN]

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 2.67 million shares, which is approximately 0.0022%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 0.37 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$0.88 million in MULN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$0.88 million in MULN stock with ownership which is approximately 0.0003%.