Market cap of LQR House Inc [YHC] reaches 1.37M – now what?

LQR House Inc [NASDAQ: YHC] loss -4.48% on the last trading session, reaching $1.28 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, YHC reached a trading volume of 10975449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LQR House Inc [YHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YHC shares is $175.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LQR House Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for YHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.39.

Trading performance analysis for YHC stock

LQR House Inc [YHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.88. With this latest performance, YHC shares dropped by -18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.41% in the past year of trading.

LQR House Inc [YHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

LQR House Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.68 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LQR House Inc [YHC]