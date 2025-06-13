Market cap of Informatica Inc [INFA] reaches 8.38B – now what?

Informatica Inc [NYSE: INFA] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $24.12.

Informatica Inc stock has also loss -0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INFA stock has inclined by 38.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.67% and lost -6.98% year-on date.

The market cap for INFA stock reached $8.38 billion, with 257.68 million shares outstanding and 174.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.38M shares, INFA reached a trading volume of 5736496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Informatica Inc [INFA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFA shares is $23.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFA stock is a recommendation set at 2.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Informatica Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $35 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2025, representing the official price target for Informatica Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $19, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on INFA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Informatica Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFA in the course of the last twelve months was 19.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.83.

INFA stock trade performance evaluation

Informatica Inc [INFA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.17. With this latest performance, INFA shares gained by 23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.66% in the past year of trading.

Informatica Inc [INFA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Informatica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.83 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Informatica Inc [INFA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Informatica Inc go to 8.04%.

Informatica Inc [INFA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INFA stocks are: PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD with ownership of 117.13 million shares, which is approximately 38.921%. CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 73.45 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.27 billion in INFA stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $$512.67 million in INFA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.5169%.