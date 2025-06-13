Market cap of Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] reaches 854.12M – now what?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: ULCC] price plunged by -3.35 percent to reach at -$0.13.

The one-year ULCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.55. The average equity rating for ULCC stock is currently 3.08, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 3.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $12 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $8, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

ULCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -14.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.07% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Frontier Group Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

ULCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ULCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc go to 59.05%.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc [ULCC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 32.09 million shares, which is approximately 14.3131%. WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 28.06 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$138.34 million in ULCC stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $$37.11 million in ULCC stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3574%.