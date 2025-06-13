Market cap of EVgo Inc [EVGO] reaches 1.34B – now what?

EVgo Inc [NASDAQ: EVGO] jumped around 0.08 points onThursday, while shares priced at $4.36 at the close of the session, up 1.87%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 3676972 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for EVgo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2024, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.74. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 19.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.64% in the past year of trading.

EVgo Inc [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EVgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Earnings analysis for EVgo Inc [EVGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVgo Inc go to 17.25%.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc [EVGO]

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10.07 million shares, which is approximately 9.5364%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 6.9 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$16.91 million in EVGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$8.2 million in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 3.1681%.