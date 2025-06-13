Market cap of Envirotech Vehicles Inc [EVTV] reaches 4.32M – now what?

Envirotech Vehicles Inc [NASDAQ: EVTV] loss -16.04% or -0.03 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 3530041 shares.

The daily chart for EVTV points out that the company has recorded -88.72% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 493.09K shares, EVTV reached to a volume of 3530041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Envirotech Vehicles Inc [EVTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVTV shares is $0.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envirotech Vehicles Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for EVTV stock

Envirotech Vehicles Inc [EVTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.20. With this latest performance, EVTV shares dropped by -35.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.83% in the past year of trading.

Envirotech Vehicles Inc [EVTV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Envirotech Vehicles Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Envirotech Vehicles Inc [EVTV]