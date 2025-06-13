Market Analysts see Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Teladoc Health Inc [NYSE: TDOC] loss -3.37% on the last trading session, reaching $7.17 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 4987430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $8.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TDOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, TDOC shares dropped by -5.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.74% in the past year of trading.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Teladoc Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TDOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teladoc Health Inc go to 46.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Teladoc Health Inc [TDOC]

The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21.61 million shares, which is approximately 12.6952%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17.22 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$168.38 million in TDOC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$73.17 million in TDOC stock with ownership which is approximately 4.3948%.