Market Analysts see SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SWTX] jumped around 0.01 points onThursday, while shares priced at $46.76 at the close of the session, up 0.02%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, SWTX reached a trading volume of 4756068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWTX shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2024, representing the official price target for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SWTX stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SWTX shares from 87 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

How has SWTX stock performed recently?

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, SWTX shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.99% in the past year of trading.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.18 and a Current Ratio set at 4.33.

Insider trade positions for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc [SWTX]

The top three institutional holders of SWTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11.11 million shares, which is approximately 14.9922%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6.54 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$246.53 million in SWTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$211.68 million in SWTX stock with ownership which is approximately 7.5812%.