Market Analysts see SentinelOne Inc [S] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

SentinelOne Inc [NYSE: S] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.32%.

Over the last 12 months, S stock rose by 1.07%. The one-year SentinelOne Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.78. The average equity rating for S stock is currently 1.79, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.94 billion, with 316.86 million shares outstanding and 298.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, S stock reached a trading volume of 13455728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SentinelOne Inc [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $22.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $22 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2025, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for S in the course of the last twelve months was 322.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

S Stock Performance Analysis:

SentinelOne Inc [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.07% in the past year of trading.

Insight into SentinelOne Inc Fundamentals:

SentinelOne Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.64.

S Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc go to 113.72%.

SentinelOne Inc [S] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.1046%. INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, holding 24.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$508.28 million in S stocks shares; and INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC, currently with $$410.72 million in S stock with ownership which is approximately 6.2415%.