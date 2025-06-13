Market Analysts see CureVac N.V [CVAC] falling to $4. Time to buy?

CureVac N.V [NASDAQ: CVAC] gained 37.59% on the last trading session, reaching $5.60 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 652.55K shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 22906082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CureVac N.V [CVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $7.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for CureVac N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2023, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $18, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CVAC stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CVAC shares from 9 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVAC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.65.

Trading performance analysis for CVAC stock

CureVac N.V [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.56. With this latest performance, CVAC shares gained by 64.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.00% in the past year of trading.

CureVac N.V [CVAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CureVac N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.65 and a Current Ratio set at 7.65.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CureVac N.V [CVAC]

The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2.87 million shares, which is approximately 1.2808%. POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2.42 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$8.24 million in CVAC stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $$7.66 million in CVAC stock with ownership which is approximately 1.0047%.