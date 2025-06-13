Market Analysts see Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gaining to $371. Time to buy?

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CRWD] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $4.75.

The one-year CRWD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.03. The average equity rating for CRWD stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $481.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $405 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2025, representing the official price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $440, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on CRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc is set at 17.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 117.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.74.

CRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, CRWD shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.61% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Crowdstrike Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

CRWD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc go to 16.90%.

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc [CRWD] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21.19 million shares, which is approximately 8.6825%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 18.46 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$7.07 billion in CRWD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.58 billion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 3.8326%.