Market Analysts see CRH Plc [CRH] gaining to $115. Time to buy?

CRH Plc [NYSE: CRH] gained 1.68% or 1.53 points to close at $92.61 with a heavy trading volume of 3435954 shares.

The daily chart for CRH points out that the company has recorded -7.47% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, CRH reached to a volume of 3435954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CRH Plc [CRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRH shares is $113.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRH stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for CRH Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2024, representing the official price target for CRH Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CRH stock. On July 09, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CRH shares from 87 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRH Plc is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for CRH stock

CRH Plc [CRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, CRH shares dropped by -5.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.61% in the past year of trading.

CRH Plc [CRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CRH Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

CRH Plc [CRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRH Plc go to 8.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CRH Plc [CRH]

The top three institutional holders of CRH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38.91 million shares, which is approximately 5.6757%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 35.29 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.65 billion in CRH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$2.19 billion in CRH stock with ownership which is approximately 4.2517%.