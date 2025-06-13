Market Analysts see Campbells Co [CPB] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Campbells Co [NASDAQ: CPB] plunged by -$0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $33.32.

Campbells Co stock has also loss -2.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPB stock has declined by -13.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.71% and lost -20.44% year-on date.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $9.93 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 196.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 5401620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Campbells Co [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $36.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 2.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Campbells Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2025, representing the official price target for Campbells Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $37, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on CPB stock. On November 14, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CPB shares from 47 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbells Co is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

CPB stock trade performance evaluation

Campbells Co [CPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.53% in the past year of trading.

Campbells Co [CPB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Campbells Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Campbells Co [CPB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbells Co go to -0.81%.

Campbells Co [CPB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23.03 million shares, which is approximately 10.5349%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 17.97 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$811.89 million in CPB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$440.62 million in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.4605%.