Market Analysts see Antero Resources Corp [AR] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Antero Resources Corp [NYSE: AR] price surged by 2.09 percent to reach at $0.82.

The one-year AR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.77. The average equity rating for AR stock is currently 1.88, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Antero Resources Corp [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $45.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $32, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on AR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corp is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

AR Stock Performance Analysis:

Antero Resources Corp [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.66. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.69% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Antero Resources Corp Fundamentals:

Antero Resources Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

AR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Antero Resources Corp go to 119.12%.

Antero Resources Corp [AR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 43.59 million shares, which is approximately 14.0244%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$962.16 million in AR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$836.22 million in AR stock with ownership which is approximately 8.2454%.