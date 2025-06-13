Market Analysts see Alzamend Neuro Inc [ALZN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Alzamend Neuro Inc [NASDAQ: ALZN] price plunged by -4.49 percent to reach at -$0.15.

The one-year ALZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.23. The average equity rating for ALZN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alzamend Neuro Inc [ALZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALZN shares is $180.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19.

ALZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Alzamend Neuro Inc [ALZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.25. With this latest performance, ALZN shares dropped by -23.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.67% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Alzamend Neuro Inc Fundamentals:

Alzamend Neuro Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.44 and a Current Ratio set at 5.44.

Alzamend Neuro Inc [ALZN] Institutonal Ownership Details