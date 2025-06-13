Maplebear Inc [CART] moved down -0.20: Why It’s Important

Maplebear Inc [NASDAQ: CART] closed the trading session at $44.08.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.42 percent and weekly performance of -4.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, CART reached to a volume of 3293740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Maplebear Inc [CART]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CART shares is $52.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CART stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Maplebear Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2025, representing the official price target for Maplebear Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CART stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maplebear Inc is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CART stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CART in the course of the last twelve months was 14.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.24.

CART stock trade performance evaluation

Maplebear Inc [CART] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, CART shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.73% in the past year of trading.

Maplebear Inc [CART]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Maplebear Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.24 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Maplebear Inc [CART] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CART. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maplebear Inc go to 17.00%.

Maplebear Inc [CART]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CART stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 41.91 million shares, which is approximately 15.7831%. D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., holding 28.91 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$929.2 million in CART stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $$354.28 million in CART stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1512%.