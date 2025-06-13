LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] fell -19.04% so far this year. What now?

LyondellBasell Industries NV [NYSE: LYB] closed the trading session at $60.13.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.04 percent and weekly performance of 8.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, LYB reached to a volume of 4090257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $64.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2025, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while UBS analysts kept a Sell rating on LYB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries NV is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

LYB stock trade performance evaluation

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.15. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.08% in the past year of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

LyondellBasell Industries NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries NV go to 5.44%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31.46 million shares, which is approximately 9.65%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 22.95 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.19 billion in LYB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$1.55 billion in LYB stock with ownership which is approximately 4.9567%.