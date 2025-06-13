Liminatus Pharma Inc [LIMN] is 81.02% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Liminatus Pharma Inc [NASDAQ: LIMN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 82.81% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.44%.

Over the last 12 months, LIMN stock rose by 99.90%.

The market cap for the stock reached $528.35 million, with 7.07 million shares outstanding and 2.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 214.95K shares, LIMN stock reached a trading volume of 3196062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

LIMN Stock Performance Analysis:

Liminatus Pharma Inc [LIMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.44. With this latest performance, LIMN shares gained by 209.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.90% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Liminatus Pharma Inc Fundamentals:

Liminatus Pharma Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

Liminatus Pharma Inc [LIMN] Institutonal Ownership Details

