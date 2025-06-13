Legend Biotech Corp ADR [LEGN] gain 16.50% so far this year. What now?

Legend Biotech Corp ADR [NASDAQ: LEGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.61% onThursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.43%.

Over the last 12 months, LEGN stock dropped by -16.75%. The one-year Legend Biotech Corp ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.14. The average equity rating for LEGN stock is currently 1.17, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.98 billion, with 184.03 million shares outstanding and 181.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, LEGN stock reached a trading volume of 3781706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Legend Biotech Corp ADR [LEGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEGN shares is $76.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Legend Biotech Corp ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2024, representing the official price target for Legend Biotech Corp ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $86 to $73, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on LEGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legend Biotech Corp ADR is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

LEGN Stock Performance Analysis:

Legend Biotech Corp ADR [LEGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.43. With this latest performance, LEGN shares gained by 21.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.75% in the past year of trading.

Insight into Legend Biotech Corp ADR Fundamentals:

Legend Biotech Corp ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.07 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Legend Biotech Corp ADR [LEGN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LEGN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17.62 million shares, which is approximately 9.6503%. PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11.49 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$508.86 million in LEGN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $$332.48 million in LEGN stock with ownership which is approximately 4.1111%.