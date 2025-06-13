KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Cloudflare Inc [NET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] loss -4.95% on the last trading session, reaching $170.81 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 7878495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $151.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2025, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 6.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 325.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.16% in the past year of trading.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Cloudflare Inc [NET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cloudflare Inc go to 23.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cloudflare Inc [NET]

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 33.34 million shares, which is approximately 9.7872%. BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 32.72 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$2.71 billion in NET stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $$2.47 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 8.7572%.