JP Morgan slashes price target on American International Group Inc [AIG] – find out why.

American International Group Inc [NYSE: AIG] closed the trading session at $85.80.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.86 percent and weekly performance of 0.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 3353067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $91.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for American International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2025, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $83 to $79, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on AIG stock. On October 15, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AIG shares from 90 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.33.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.87% in the past year of trading.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

American International Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc go to 21.82%.

American International Group Inc [AIG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68.08 million shares, which is approximately 8.64%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 57.15 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.24 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$3.1 billion in AIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.2983%.