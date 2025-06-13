Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Revenue clocked in at $24.58 billion, up 31.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $103.60 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 4617128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $104.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2025, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $103, while UBS kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 23.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.79.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.35% in the past year of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 0.94.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 10.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 85.27 million shares, which is approximately 12.5586%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68.12 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$4.53 billion in JCI stocks shares;