Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] Stock trading around $0.34 per share: What’s Next?

Jeffs Brands Ltd [NASDAQ: JFBR] loss -32.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.34 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, JFBR reached a trading volume of 4623282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jeffs Brands Ltd is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for JFBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for JFBR stock

Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.44. With this latest performance, JFBR shares dropped by -50.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.21% in the past year of trading.

Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Jeffs Brands Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.04 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jeffs Brands Ltd [JFBR]