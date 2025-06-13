Janney slashes price target on Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] – find out why.

Orchid Island Capital Inc [NYSE: ORC] gained 1.14% or 0.08 points to close at $7.10 with a heavy trading volume of 3384557 shares.

The daily chart for ORC points out that the company has recorded -11.03% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, ORC reached to a volume of 3384557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORC shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Orchid Island Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Orchid Island Capital Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orchid Island Capital Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for ORC stock

Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.31. With this latest performance, ORC shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.07% in the past year of trading.

Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Orchid Island Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.09 and a Current Ratio set at 0.09.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Orchid Island Capital Inc [ORC]

The top three institutional holders of ORC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5.43 million shares, which is approximately 9.4032%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2.96 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$24.64 million in ORC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$10.25 million in ORC stock with ownership which is approximately 2.1266%.