Janney lifts Enovix Corporation [ENVX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enovix Corporation [NASDAQ: ENVX] loss -0.35% or -0.03 points to close at $8.65 with a heavy trading volume of 3104932 shares.

The daily chart for ENVX points out that the company has recorded -12.27% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, ENVX reached to a volume of 3104932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Enovix Corporation [ENVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENVX shares is $25.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Enovix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Enovix Corporation stock. On July 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ENVX shares from 19 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enovix Corporation is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for ENVX stock

Enovix Corporation [ENVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.72. With this latest performance, ENVX shares gained by 9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.06% in the past year of trading.

Enovix Corporation [ENVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Enovix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.49 and a Current Ratio set at 4.68.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Enovix Corporation [ENVX]

The top three institutional holders of ENVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13.3 million shares, which is approximately 7.7157%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 10.47 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$161.91 million in ENVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $$89.7 million in ENVX stock with ownership which is approximately 3.3657%.