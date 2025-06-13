James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX] Stock trading around $26.99 per share: What’s Next?

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [NYSE: JHX] loss -0.70% or -0.19 points to close at $26.99 with a heavy trading volume of 3931841 shares.

The daily chart for JHX points out that the company has recorded -23.65% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, JHX reached to a volume of 3931841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JHX shares is $28.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for James Hardie Industries plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2025. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2025, representing the official price target for James Hardie Industries plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for James Hardie Industries plc ADR is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for JHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for JHX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.67.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, JHX shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.00% in the past year of trading.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

James Hardie Industries plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JHX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for James Hardie Industries plc ADR go to 10.63%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at James Hardie Industries plc ADR [JHX]

The top three institutional holders of JHX stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1.96 million shares, which is approximately 0.4536%. GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 0.98 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.81 million in JHX stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $25.65 million in JHX stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1878%.