Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO] moved up 9.60: Why It’s Important

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [AMEX: INDO] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.54.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd stock has also gained 42.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INDO stock has inclined by 36.15% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.65% and gained 27.34% year-on date.

The market cap for INDO stock reached $49.24 million, with 13.91 million shares outstanding and 8.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 239.22K shares, INDO reached a trading volume of 8935232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDO shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on INDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

INDO stock trade performance evaluation

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.74. With this latest performance, INDO shares gained by 45.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.92% in the past year of trading.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.08 and a Current Ratio set at 3.18.

Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd [INDO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of INDO stocks are: COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 31000.0 shares, which is approximately 0.3056%. UBS GROUP AG, holding 17746.0 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$48802.0 in INDO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $$39540.0 in INDO stock with ownership which is approximately 0.1418%.