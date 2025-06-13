Humacyte Inc [HUMA] is -52.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Humacyte Inc [NASDAQ: HUMA] closed the trading session at $2.41.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -52.28 percent and weekly performance of -8.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.82 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 39.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, HUMA reached to a volume of 3184211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Humacyte Inc [HUMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUMA shares is $9.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Humacyte Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2025. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Humacyte Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on HUMA stock. On August 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for HUMA shares from 2.75 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humacyte Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 718.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

HUMA stock trade performance evaluation

Humacyte Inc [HUMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.02. With this latest performance, HUMA shares gained by 39.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.53% in the past year of trading.

Humacyte Inc [HUMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Humacyte Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.28 and a Current Ratio set at 3.68.

Humacyte Inc [HUMA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HUMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7.14 million shares, which is approximately 5.9912%. VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4.73 million shares of the stock with an approximate value of $$22.7 million in HUMA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $$13.77 million in HUMA stock with ownership which is approximately 2.4071%.